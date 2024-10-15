A Penn State Fan Paid $1,800 to Run Onto the Field With USC Before Saturday's Game
As long as Americans have been gathering for leisure, a favorite parlor game has been "What would you do if you had X amount of dollars?" or, more recently, "What would you do if you won the lottery?"
Many would wish for a house or a nice car—and just as many people are lying. Given the opportunity, a wide swath of Americans would spend a prohibitive amount of money to troll one of their favorite sports team's rivals or opponents.
Need proof? Take a look at the exploits of one Jordan Mott on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Mott, a realtor in the Bay Area and self-described "diehard Penn State fan," paid $1,800 to run onto the field with USC ahead of Saturday's game between the Nittany Lions and Trojans.
The experience is part of a ticket package offered on the Trojans' website, promising that "you will be able to run out with the team to the roar of the crowd."
"We 1000% did not expect for them to allow us to participate—they said they’ve never had an opposing (team's) fan sign up for the experience. It was absolutely incredible," Mott wrote.
Fortunately for Mott and his wife, the Nittany Lions ensured their trolling did not go in vain—beating USC 33–30 in an overtime thriller.