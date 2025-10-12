SI

How Much Penn State Owes James Franklin After Firing

Penn State fired James Franklin on Sunday and owes its now-former head coach an enormous contract buyout.
Penn State fired James Franklin on Sunday as three straight losses ended his 12-year tenure in Happy Valley. While the 53-year-old is no longer the school's head football coach, his paychecks will continue to roll in for the foreseeable future.

According to multiple reports, Penn State will owe Franklin a buyout in the neighborhood of $50 million after firing him. The exact number is more than $49 million. It will be the second biggest buyout in college football history, behind the $76 million Texas A&M paid to Jimbo Fisher when he was fired in 2023.

Franklin signed a 10-year contract extension in November 2021 that was set to run through the 2031 season. That contract began in January 2022, and his base pay came in around $8.5 million.

The Nittany Lions opened the 2025 season 3-0 and were ranked No. 3 when they suffered a 30-24 overtime home loss to then-No. 6 Oregon. Franklin's squad then followed that up by losing 42-37 to a then-winless UCLA team as a 24.5-point favorite. The final straw came this weekend, as Penn State lost at home to Northwestern 22-21.

The firing comes one year after Franklin's team went 13-3 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal. They Nittany Lions lost to eventual national title runner-up Notre Dame 27-24 in the Orange Bowl.

During Franklin's tenure, Penn State went 104-45 and won a Big Ten title in 2016.

Now the school will pay him an enormous sum to no longer be its head coach.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

