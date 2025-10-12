SI

Penn State’s James Franklin Seen Having Such an Awkward Moment After Stunning Loss

Andy Nesbitt

James Franklin's Penn State team has now lost three straight games.
James Franklin's Penn State team has now lost three straight games. / @chase_fisher4
In this story:

Penn State's season hit a new low Saturday when the Nittany Lions lost at home to Northwestern, 22-21. It was their third straight loss, after falling to Oregon and then UCLA, and left many wondering if James Franklin's run as head coach could soon be coming to an end.

Franklin's team, which was 22.5-point favorites going into their Homecoming game against Northwestern, is now 3-3 and in a state of freefall heading into next week's game at Iowa.

Moments after Saturday's loss, Franklin was seen having an awkward moment on the field as he just stood around saying nothing while a Rolling Stones song played over the loudspeakers.

This was quite a scene:

Franklin has been the head coach at Penn State since 2014. Fans had lots of reactions to that viral video.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football