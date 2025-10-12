Penn State’s James Franklin Seen Having Such an Awkward Moment After Stunning Loss
Penn State's season hit a new low Saturday when the Nittany Lions lost at home to Northwestern, 22-21. It was their third straight loss, after falling to Oregon and then UCLA, and left many wondering if James Franklin's run as head coach could soon be coming to an end.
Franklin's team, which was 22.5-point favorites going into their Homecoming game against Northwestern, is now 3-3 and in a state of freefall heading into next week's game at Iowa.
Moments after Saturday's loss, Franklin was seen having an awkward moment on the field as he just stood around saying nothing while a Rolling Stones song played over the loudspeakers.
This was quite a scene:
Franklin has been the head coach at Penn State since 2014. Fans had lots of reactions to that viral video.