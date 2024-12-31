Penn State vs. Boise State Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
The No. 6 seed Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 3 Boise State Broncos in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Penn State is coming off a first-round victory over the SMU Mustangs in Happy Valley on Dec. 21. Boise State has not played a game since capturing the Mountain West title on Dec. 6. It will be nearly a month between games for the Broncos, who earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
We’ve got you covered below with everything you need to know ahead of the game so you don’t miss a second of action.
What's at Stake in Penn State vs. Boise State?
Aside from a Fiesta Bowl title, the game this year has added meaning. The winner of this contest will pull one step closer to a national championship berth, as a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance at the Capital One Orange Bowl is on the line. The winner of Penn State and Boise State will take on the winner of Notre Dame and Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Boise State Live
The Fiesta Bowl between Penn State and Boise State will be broadcast live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 31 by ABC and ESPN with the commentary team of Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color), Kris Budden and Tom Luginbill (sideline reporters).
Check out the full menu of options below for the telecast:
Channel
Broadcast
ESPN
Main Feed
ABC
Main Feed
ESPN2
Command Center
ESPNU
SkyCast
There are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV and others will have the coverage as well with the purchase of a streaming plan.
What Time Does Penn State vs. Boise State Kickoff?
ESPN/ABC has the television rights for the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Here are the kickoff times by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
7:30 p.m.
Central
6:30 p.m.
Mountain
5:30 p.m.
Pacific
4:30 p.m.