Penn State vs. SMU: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for the CFP Game
The first round of the 12-team College Football Playoffs is almost here, with the No. 6-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 11-seeded SMU Mustangs scheduled to kick things off at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21. The contest will begin at 12 p.m. ET.
As of this writing, Penn State is favored by more than a touchdown. Whoever wins here will next face off against No. 3 seed and Mountain West champs Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.
If watching the game on TV isn't enough for you, though, there is still time to snag a ticket to witness the showdown live in State College (just be sure to pack a coat; it's gonna be a cold one). Here's a high-level view of ticket prices for anyone in the market.
How Much Do Penn State vs. SMU Tickets Cost?
Fear not—tickets to this match-up are still quite accessible. Indeed, there are plenty of options available in the upper bowl of Beaver Stadium (i.e. the nosebleeds) for $60 to $123 (before fees) on SeatGeek. If you'd rather be closer to the action, you have some options down toward the field within the realm of $120 to $145. Not too bad for any die-hard fans.
What is the Cheapest Ticket to the Penn State vs. SMU Game?
As of this writing, the cheapest ticket on SeatGreek is $60 for East H Upper, Row 60, though there are plenty of other options under $70 if you're worried about missing your chance. Just keep in mind these are all in the upper bowl.
What is the Most Expensive Ticket to the Penn State vs. SMU Game?
The most expensive ticket on StubHub is currently a $588 option available on the stadium's club level—South F Club, Row UU. On SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket is also club-level—$429 for South E Club, Row MM.
How Ticket Prices Vary by Section
On SeatGeek, most everything in the upper bowl is under $100—a great deal if you're looking to buy last minute. And isn't it more the atmosphere that you're going for, anyway?
If you're feeling like burning some cash, however, you'll want to look in the lower bowl, where tickets are still affordable but definitely more expensive. You can easily walk away without spending $200, but you'll be spending more than the upper bowl, for sure. Outside of that, the club level is the most high-brow option.