Peyton Manning Gives Key Reason Arch Manning Did Not Transfer Away from Texas
Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning—the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning—entered the game in the second half of the Longhorns' 52–0 rout of Colorado State on Saturday and tossed the first touchdown pass of his college career.
The redshirt-freshman quarterback and his entrance into the fold under center is and has been much anticipated, but he is still sitting behind veteran Quinn Ewers, who is a potential All-America candidate.
In a transfer-heavy culture that has dominated college football over the last few years, it would be easy for Arch Manning to hit the portal and seek more playing time at a different school. However, Manning has kept a low profile and his head down as he continues to work toward becoming the starting quarterback for Texas once Ewers departs.
Peyton Manning believes he's made the right decision for himself.
"I'm proud of Arch. I'm proud of him," Peyton Manning said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. "Most kids probably wouldn't have stayed in that situation. He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college and play for (Steve) Sarkisian... most of the right reasons you should choose a college. I'm glad he's staying there. He and Quinn (Ewers) have a great relationship and I think Quinn is going to have a great year."
Given Ewers's injury history and the Longhorns' penchant for blowing overmatched teams out, Saturday is certainly not the last we'll see of Manning on the field this season.
Texas takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday afternoon at noon in one of the most anticipated matchups of college football's second week.