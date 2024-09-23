Peyton Manning Escorted Morgan Wallen Onstage in Full Tennessee Football Uniform
Peyton Manning knew how to walk out in style when escorting country artist Morgan Wallen to his concert at Neyland Stadium on Sunday night.
Neyland Stadium is Tennessee's football stadium, which is where Manning played in college from 1994–97. He is now in the College Football Hall of Fame and his No. 16 Tenneesse jersey is retired, so it was fitting for him to help Wallen onstage.
Manning was included in the entrance video wearing his full Tennessee uniform, with the pads and everything. The group picked him up in Tennessee's locker room, too. He wore his No. 16 jersey along with football pants. He even put on his helmet and looked ready to take the field as the group neared the stage.
It was an exciting sight for a crowd full of likely Tennessee fans.
Wallen has been having famous escorts onto his concert stages during his "One Night at a Time" tour this year. He was accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce when he performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in early August.