SI

Peyton Manning Escorted Morgan Wallen Onstage in Full Tennessee Football Uniform

It was a blast from the past for Tennessee fans.

Madison Williams

Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning walks out with country artist Morgan Wallen ahead of his concert at Neyland Stadium.
Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning walks out with country artist Morgan Wallen ahead of his concert at Neyland Stadium. /
In this story:

Peyton Manning knew how to walk out in style when escorting country artist Morgan Wallen to his concert at Neyland Stadium on Sunday night.

Neyland Stadium is Tennessee's football stadium, which is where Manning played in college from 1994–97. He is now in the College Football Hall of Fame and his No. 16 Tenneesse jersey is retired, so it was fitting for him to help Wallen onstage.

Manning was included in the entrance video wearing his full Tennessee uniform, with the pads and everything. The group picked him up in Tennessee's locker room, too. He wore his No. 16 jersey along with football pants. He even put on his helmet and looked ready to take the field as the group neared the stage.

It was an exciting sight for a crowd full of likely Tennessee fans.

Wallen has been having famous escorts onto his concert stages during his "One Night at a Time" tour this year. He was accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce when he performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in early August.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football