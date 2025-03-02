Freshman Pittsburgh Cornerback Mason Alexander, 18, Dies in Indiana Car Accident
Mason Alexander, a freshman cornerback for Pittsburgh, died Saturday night in a car accident in Fishers, Ind. He was 18.
"In loving memory of a cherished son, friend and teammate," the Panthers football program wrote on its social media, along with an image of Alexander in his Pittsburgh uniform.
Alexander committed to play for the Panthers on June 26, before the start of his senior year with Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association's All-State Top 50 after the 2024 season.
"Mason lit up every room he was in. Brought joy and playfulness to everything and everyone. He could change the entire direction of your day with one interaction," Butler defensive back and high school teammate Peyton Daniels wrote on social media.
Per local police via Arianna Sergio of WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, a BMW in which Alexander was a passenger swerved to avoid a collision, overcorrected, collided with a tree, and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.