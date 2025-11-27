SI

Pro Football Hall of Famer Lands Head Coaching Job at HBCU Southern

Marshall Faulk will become the next head coach at Southern.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will become the next head coach at Southern.
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will become the next head coach at Southern.
Colorado running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is set to become the new head football coach at Southern University, according to a report from WAFB's Kevin Batiste. It will be a three-year contract for Faulk at Southern, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Faulk, who is completing his first season on staff under Deion Sanders at Colorado, will replace Terrance Graves, who was fired at Southern in October following a 1-6 start to the season.

It will be Faulk's first head coaching job at the college level, following in Sanders's footsteps in beginning his head coaching career with an HBCU.

Per the report from Batiste, an official announcement is set for Monday, Dec. 1.

