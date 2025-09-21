SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5

Three games between ranked teams invited some moving and shaking.

Fernando Mendoza led Indiana to a beatdown of Illinois—how much respect will it earn the Hoosiers from voters?
The fourth week of this college football season saw three top-25 matchups conveniently spaced apart in the early afternoon, late afternoon and evening—and all three delivered from a narrative-building standpoint.

No. 17 Texas Tech pulled dramatically away from No. 16 Utah to score a signature win in Salt Lake City. No. 11 Oklahoma slipped past No. 22 Auburn at. home with the help of its star quarterback, John Mateer, and a fierce defensive performance. Most surprisingly, No. 19 Indiana throttled No. 9 Illinois 63–10 in Bloomington, Ind.

Here's a look at how voters could potentially assess FBS's best ahead of a seismic Week 5.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Away at Washington

2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Home vs. Oregon

3. LSU Tigers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 56–10 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Week 5: Away at Ole Miss

4. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 26–7 vs. Florida

Week 5: Idle

5. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Home vs. Alabama

6. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 41–7 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Week 5: Away at Penn State

7. Florida State Seminoles: 3-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 66–10 vs. Kent State

Week 5: Away at Virginia

8. Texas Longhorns: 3-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 55–0 vs. Sam Houston

Week 5: Idle

9. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 24–17 vs. Auburn

Week 5: Home vs. Kent State

10. Texas A&M Aggies: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Home vs. Auburn

11. Iowa State Cyclones: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Home vs. Arizona

12. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 45–10 vs. Tulane

Week 5: Home vs. LSU

13. Alabama Crimson Tide: 2-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Away at Georgia

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 34–10 at Utah

Week 5: Idle

15. Indiana Hoosiers: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 63–10 vs. Illinois

Week 5: Away at Iowa

16. Tennessee Volunteers: 3-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 56–24 vs. UAB

Week 5: Away at Mississippi State

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 4-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 45–24 vs. Temple

Week 5: Away at Wake Forest

18. Vanderbilt Commodores: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 70–21 vs. Georgia State

Week 5: Home vs. Utah State

19. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 63–10 at Indiana

Week 5: Home vs. USC

20. Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 30–27 at Nebraska

Week 5: Idle

21. Utah Utes: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 34–10 vs. Texas Tech

Week 5: Away at West Virginia

22. Missouri Tigers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 29–20 vs. South Carolina

Week 5: Home vs. Massachusetts

23. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 1-2

This Week: Won 56–30 vs. Purdue

Week 5: Away at Arkansas

24. USC Trojans: 4-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 45–31 vs. Michigan State

Week 5: Away at Illinois

25. BYU Cougars: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 34–13 at East Carolina

Week 5: Away at Colorado

Dropped From Rankings: No. 22 Auburn

Others Considered: South Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, Arizona State, Louisville

