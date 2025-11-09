SI

Projecting the College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 12

Here's how the committee might vote ahead of this Tuesday's rankings release.

Patrick Andres

Kevin Concepcion and Texas A&M are thinking CFP in 2025.
Kevin Concepcion and Texas A&M are thinking CFP in 2025. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The second Saturday of November—and the first with the College Football Playoff rankings taking precedence over the AP Poll—proved an intriguing litmus test for a number of CFP contenders.

No. 2 Indiana, facing its scare of the year at Penn State, battled back to down the Nittany Lions on a magnificent game-winning catch. No. 9 Oregon mucked through an 18–16 win over No. 20 Iowa in Iowa City. No. 3 Texas A&M, in the midst of its finest year since its Southwest Conference days, proved its mettle by hammering No. 22 Missouri.

Here's a look at how the CFP committee might reshuffle the Top 25 deck as the end of the regular season draws ever closer.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34–10 at Purdue

Week 12: Home vs. UCLA

2. Texas A&M Aggies: 9-0 (6-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 38–17 at Missouri

Week 12: Home vs. South Carolina

3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27–24 at Penn State

Week 12: Home vs. Wisconsin

4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-1 (6-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 20–9 vs. LSU

Week 12: Home vs. Oklahoma

5. Georgia Bulldogs: 8-1 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 41–17 at Mississippi State

Week 12: Home vs. Texas

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 29–7 vs. BYU

Week 12: Home vs. UCF

7. Oregon Ducks: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 18–16 at Iowa

Week 12: Home vs. Minnesota

8. Ole Miss Rebels: 9-1 (7-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 49–0 vs. The Citadel

Week 12: Home vs. Florida

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 7-2

This Week: Won 49–10 vs. Navy

Week 12: Away at Pitt

10. Texas Longhorns: 7-2 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Georgia

11. Oklahoma Sooners: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Alabama

12. BYU Cougars: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 29–7 at Texas Tech

Week 12: Home vs. TCU

13. Utah Utes: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Baylor

14. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 45–38 vs. Auburn

Week 12: Idle

15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 8-1 (5-1 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Boston College

16. Miami Hurricanes: 7-2 (3-2 ACC)

This Week: Won 38–10 vs. Syracuse

Week 12: Home vs. NC State

17. USC Trojans: 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38–17 vs. Northwestern

Week 12: Home vs. Iowa

18. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Northwestern

19. Pitt Panthers: 7-2 (5-1 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Home vs. Notre Dame

20. Tennessee Volunteers: 6-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Home vs. New Mexico State

21. Cincinnati Bearcats: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Next Week: Home vs. Arizona

22. James Madison Dukes: 8-1 (6-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 35–23 at Marshall

Next Week: Home vs. Appalachian State

23. North Texas Mean Green: 8-1 (4-1 American)

This Week: Idle

Next Week: Away at UAB

24. Virginia Cavaliers: 8-2 (5-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 16–9 vs. Wake Forest

Week 12: Away at Duke

25. Louisville Cardinals: 7-2 (4-2 ACC)

This Week: Lost 29–26 vs. California

Week 12: Home vs. Clemson

Dropped From Rankings: No. 20 Iowa, No. 22 Missouri, No. 23 Washington

Others Considered: Iowa, Missouri, South Florida, SMU

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football