Projecting the College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 12
The second Saturday of November—and the first with the College Football Playoff rankings taking precedence over the AP Poll—proved an intriguing litmus test for a number of CFP contenders.
No. 2 Indiana, facing its scare of the year at Penn State, battled back to down the Nittany Lions on a magnificent game-winning catch. No. 9 Oregon mucked through an 18–16 win over No. 20 Iowa in Iowa City. No. 3 Texas A&M, in the midst of its finest year since its Southwest Conference days, proved its mettle by hammering No. 22 Missouri.
Here's a look at how the CFP committee might reshuffle the Top 25 deck as the end of the regular season draws ever closer.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34–10 at Purdue
Week 12: Home vs. UCLA
2. Texas A&M Aggies: 9-0 (6-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 38–17 at Missouri
Week 12: Home vs. South Carolina
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27–24 at Penn State
Week 12: Home vs. Wisconsin
4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-1 (6-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 20–9 vs. LSU
Week 12: Home vs. Oklahoma
5. Georgia Bulldogs: 8-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 41–17 at Mississippi State
Week 12: Home vs. Texas
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 29–7 vs. BYU
Week 12: Home vs. UCF
7. Oregon Ducks: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 18–16 at Iowa
Week 12: Home vs. Minnesota
8. Ole Miss Rebels: 9-1 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 49–0 vs. The Citadel
Week 12: Home vs. Florida
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 7-2
This Week: Won 49–10 vs. Navy
Week 12: Away at Pitt
10. Texas Longhorns: 7-2 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Georgia
11. Oklahoma Sooners: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Alabama
12. BYU Cougars: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 29–7 at Texas Tech
Week 12: Home vs. TCU
13. Utah Utes: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Baylor
14. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45–38 vs. Auburn
Week 12: Idle
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 8-1 (5-1 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Boston College
16. Miami Hurricanes: 7-2 (3-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 38–10 vs. Syracuse
Week 12: Home vs. NC State
17. USC Trojans: 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38–17 vs. Northwestern
Week 12: Home vs. Iowa
18. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Northwestern
19. Pitt Panthers: 7-2 (5-1 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Home vs. Notre Dame
20. Tennessee Volunteers: 6-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Home vs. New Mexico State
21. Cincinnati Bearcats: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Next Week: Home vs. Arizona
22. James Madison Dukes: 8-1 (6-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 35–23 at Marshall
Next Week: Home vs. Appalachian State
23. North Texas Mean Green: 8-1 (4-1 American)
This Week: Idle
Next Week: Away at UAB
24. Virginia Cavaliers: 8-2 (5-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 16–9 vs. Wake Forest
Week 12: Away at Duke
25. Louisville Cardinals: 7-2 (4-2 ACC)
This Week: Lost 29–26 vs. California
Week 12: Home vs. Clemson
Dropped From Rankings: No. 20 Iowa, No. 22 Missouri, No. 23 Washington
Others Considered: Iowa, Missouri, South Florida, SMU