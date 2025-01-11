SI

Quinn Ewers Bluntly Summed Up Ex-Ohio State Roommate Jack Sawyer's Decisive Touchdown

Ewers acknowledged the mixed emotions he felt after the play.

Tim Capurso

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, forcing a fumble during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, forcing a fumble during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As he walked off the field after watching his ex-roommate at Ohio State, Jack Sawyer, scoop-and-score an 83-yard fumble return touchdown after a strip sack, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could only find two words to say to the now-Buckeyes legend.

"Screw you."

After the game, a 28-14 win for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, a dejected Ewers had to find more words to describe Sawyer's decisive touchdown when he spoke with the media. And while he made it clear that he has a lot of love for his ex-roommate, Ewers bluntly acknowledged the mixed emotions he felt as he watched Sawyer scamper down the field after the strip sack for what was all but a game-winning score.

"I fetl him, I started drifting away," Ewers explained. "Thought I was going to be able to get the ball off before he got there ... Obviously, it's not like I tried to give him the game but I saw Jack running with the ball down the sideline and you know, it sucks man."

"He's a great player, great individual, great person. Like you said, we were roommates when I was up at Ohio State ... It sucks. But Jack's a great player and he made a great play."

That it was his onetime roommate who got to him for the game-changing play was a tough enough pill to swallow.

Perhaps even tougher is the fact that for the second consecutive year in a College Football Playoff semifinal, Ewers had the ball in his hands with a chance to punch a ticket to the national championship game, and he and the Longhorns fell just short. Last season, in a Sugar Bowl loss to Washington, Texas had a 1st-and-10 from the Huskies' 12-yard line with 15 seconds left and a chance to win the game but failed to score. On Friday night, Ewers and the Longhorns had a 1st-and-goal from the Buckeyes' 1-yard line with under four minutes remaining and a chance to tie the game, but were ultimately denied by Sawyer and Ohio State.

"Yeah it's tough," Ewers said. "I think Coach Sark hit it, it's the life of a competitor. It sucks being on this side of things for sure. Back-to-back years pretty much a game decided in one play ... It's hard. All the work that we put in, being in the final four back-to-back years."

"Coming up short two years, it's tough. But that's how life is. You're gonna get punched in the face and some hard moments."

Tim Capurso
