Quinn Ewers Bluntly Summed Up Ex-Ohio State Roommate Jack Sawyer's Decisive Touchdown
As he walked off the field after watching his ex-roommate at Ohio State, Jack Sawyer, scoop-and-score an 83-yard fumble return touchdown after a strip sack, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could only find two words to say to the now-Buckeyes legend.
"Screw you."
After the game, a 28-14 win for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, a dejected Ewers had to find more words to describe Sawyer's decisive touchdown when he spoke with the media. And while he made it clear that he has a lot of love for his ex-roommate, Ewers bluntly acknowledged the mixed emotions he felt as he watched Sawyer scamper down the field after the strip sack for what was all but a game-winning score.
"I fetl him, I started drifting away," Ewers explained. "Thought I was going to be able to get the ball off before he got there ... Obviously, it's not like I tried to give him the game but I saw Jack running with the ball down the sideline and you know, it sucks man."
"He's a great player, great individual, great person. Like you said, we were roommates when I was up at Ohio State ... It sucks. But Jack's a great player and he made a great play."
That it was his onetime roommate who got to him for the game-changing play was a tough enough pill to swallow.
Perhaps even tougher is the fact that for the second consecutive year in a College Football Playoff semifinal, Ewers had the ball in his hands with a chance to punch a ticket to the national championship game, and he and the Longhorns fell just short. Last season, in a Sugar Bowl loss to Washington, Texas had a 1st-and-10 from the Huskies' 12-yard line with 15 seconds left and a chance to win the game but failed to score. On Friday night, Ewers and the Longhorns had a 1st-and-goal from the Buckeyes' 1-yard line with under four minutes remaining and a chance to tie the game, but were ultimately denied by Sawyer and Ohio State.
"Yeah it's tough," Ewers said. "I think Coach Sark hit it, it's the life of a competitor. It sucks being on this side of things for sure. Back-to-back years pretty much a game decided in one play ... It's hard. All the work that we put in, being in the final four back-to-back years."
"Coming up short two years, it's tough. But that's how life is. You're gonna get punched in the face and some hard moments."