Rece Davis Remembers Favorite Lee Corso Headgear Pick in 10 Years of 'College GameDay'
The 2025 college football season officially kicks off today, and it will be a season of change for fans and media alike.
Next week, broadcast legend Lee Corso will take part in his final edition of ESPN’s College GameDay, the show that made him an icon over four decades of television.
While there’s no College GameDay ahead the Week Zero action this Saturday, ESPN is starting its tribute tour in honor of Corso. Ahead of Kansas State vs. Iowa State kicking the college football season off in Dublin, Ireland, GameDay host Rece Davis recounted his favorite headgear pick from 10 years working alongside Corso.
“We were at Texas-LSU one year, and he put on the LSU headgear. Joe Burrow’s Heisman winning season,” Davis remembered. “Matthew McConaughey started trying to rip it off, and L.C. had a little bloody ear from it. Not much, L.C. is tough.”
Looking back on the moment, it’s not hard to see why it stuck out in Davis’s memory. Corso throws on his LSU Tigers head in front of a sea of screaming Texas fans as McConaughey attempts to rip the head off and leads the crowd in a rendition of “The Eyes of Texas.”
By the end of the clip, Corso has his horns up alongside McConaughey.
Burrow and the Tigers would go on to beat the Longhorns in a barnburner, 45–38. Another W for Corso.