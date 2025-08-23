SI

Rece Davis Remembers Favorite Lee Corso Headgear Pick in 10 Years of 'College GameDay'

Matthew McConaughey wasn’t about to let Corso pick against his Longhorns.

Tyler Lauletta

Lee Corso has authored many legendary moments before college football kickoffs on Saturday.
Lee Corso has authored many legendary moments before college football kickoffs on Saturday. / ESPN College Football / YouTube
In this story:

The 2025 college football season officially kicks off today, and it will be a season of change for fans and media alike.

Next week, broadcast legend Lee Corso will take part in his final edition of ESPN’s College GameDay, the show that made him an icon over four decades of television.

While there’s no College GameDay ahead the Week Zero action this Saturday, ESPN is starting its tribute tour in honor of Corso. Ahead of Kansas State vs. Iowa State kicking the college football season off in Dublin, Ireland, GameDay host Rece Davis recounted his favorite headgear pick from 10 years working alongside Corso.

“We were at Texas-LSU one year, and he put on the LSU headgear. Joe Burrow’s Heisman winning season,” Davis remembered. “Matthew McConaughey started trying to rip it off, and L.C. had a little bloody ear from it. Not much, L.C. is tough.”

Looking back on the moment, it’s not hard to see why it stuck out in Davis’s memory. Corso throws on his LSU Tigers head in front of a sea of screaming Texas fans as McConaughey attempts to rip the head off and leads the crowd in a rendition of “The Eyes of Texas.”

By the end of the clip, Corso has his horns up alongside McConaughey.

Burrow and the Tigers would go on to beat the Longhorns in a barnburner, 45–38. Another W for Corso.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/College Football