Reggie Bush Finally Hangs Portrait in Heisman House After Receiving Trophy
There's a new portrait set to be on display at Nissan's Heisman House going forward, and it doesn't belong to former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
On Tuesday, former USC Trojans iconic running back Reggie Bush hinted on social media that he'd be joining his fellow Heisman winners in having his portrait displayed on the wall in the popular ad campaign.
"New portrait, who this?" wrote Bush on X in a video which teased the addition of his portrait to the Heisman house.
Bush, of course, is one of the most controversial Heisman winners in the sport's history. Following his departure from USC, Bush was made to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in 2010 due to an NCAA investigation which uncovered that he'd received improper benefits from the Trojans during his tenure with the program from 2003 to 2005.
Earlier this year, following many years of deliberation, Bush's Heisman Trophy was finally returned to him. And now it seems he's set to be featured in the future advertising of the Nissan Heisman House, too.
From 2003 to 2005, Bush was one of college football's most electric players. He scored a total of 38 touchdowns, including 18 during his junior season in '05 in which he rushed for 1,740 yards.
With the current state of NIL and athletes being paid to play, it certainly made sense that Bush's Heisman Trophy was returned to him. He seemed eager to add his portrait to the wall alongside many of the sport's greatest talents nearly 15 years after his Heisman Trophy was initially taken away.