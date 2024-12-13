Rich Rodriguez Has Perfect Quote About Hated Rival Pitt After Becoming WVU Coach
Earlier this week, West Virginia University celebrated as Rich Rodriguez was named the football team's head coach for his second stint with the program. Seventeen years since his departure to become the head coach of Michigan, Rodriguez has returned to lead the school he both played for and coached. The hiring of Rodriguez has largely been met with excitement, and Rodriguez was welcomed back to the university with huge cheers during his introductory press conference on Friday.
The program and Rodriguez were not as celebratory the last time he was on the sidelines coaching the team. Rodriguez, one of the most successful coaches the program has seen, had led the Mountaineers to the cusp of reaching their first-ever National Championship game appearance back in 2007.
West Virginia was the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, with a serious chance at a title before they were upset by rival Pitt. The Mountaineers committed multiple errors that cost them in a 13-9 loss, including fumbles, failed fourth down conversions, and two missed field goals from kicker Pat McAfee. The 4-7 Panthers came to Morgantown for the 100th edition of the rivalry game and defeated West Virginia on the road, crushing their championship dreams. Rodriguez left for Michigan after the game.
The game remains one of the biggest upsets in school history, and 17 years later, that rivalry remains fresh for Rodriguez.
Before his introductory press conference, Rodriguez said on the Pat McAfee Show, "I misspoke when I said the two worst four letter words were soft and lazy. I left out Pitt."
West Virginia and Pitt will play for the first time with Rodriguez back as their head coach on Sep. 13, 2025. Safe to say, it won't be a game Rodriguez overlooks.