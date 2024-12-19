Rob Gronkowski Heartily Endorses Bill Belichick at UNC During LA Bowl Broadcast
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't always see eye to eye during their nine seasons together, but there's no question they made each other better.
Accordingly, Gronkowski offered Belichick—now North Carolina's coach—an endorsement while MCing the LA Bowl between California and No. 24 UNLV Wednesday evening.
"Coach Belichick, he's gonna do an awesome job coaching those young bucks at UNC," Gronkowski said. "I love the guy. I wish him nothing but the best. He's gonna make college football that much more suspenseful, that much more fun, and that much more interesting."
Despite his resume as one of North American professional sports's most decorated winners, Belichick has no college coaching experience. His father Steve served as an assistant with the Tar Heels from 1953 to '55.
Gronkowski closed his spiel by urging players to head southeast to North Carolina.
"Hey, Coach Belichick. Hey, all you players go out there, and coach, you can slap me a little dough," Belichick said. "I'm working for you right now. I'm a recruiter."