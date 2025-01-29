Rob Gronkowski Offers Thoughts on, Suggestions for 12-Team College Football Playoff
For the last two seasons, former Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski has served as a master of ceremonies for the LA Bowl in Inglewood, Calif. Although the public associates him far more closely with his NFL career, the partnership keeps Gronkowski connected to the college game.
On Wednesday morning—discussing a variety of topics with SI on behalf of Bounty—Gronkowski offered his thoughts on the 2024 season's biggest new development: the advent of a 12-team College Football Playoff.
"I really love the College Football Playoff. I believe it gives a chance for teams on the perimeter that wouldn't have made the College Football Playoff when it was four teams and would possibly deserve to make it. So I love to see the underdog team go in and—knock off a team, a couple teams that are ranked way higher than them. It just gives everyone a chance that deserves it," Gronkowski said.
The inaugural CFP received mostly positive reviews from fans, though a lopsided first round made for a bit of a slog. Gronkowski expressed that tweaking the seeding would make the tournament truly soar.
"I would just say that they need to mess with the seeding a little bit—I believe the seeding was off. From one through four, who gets the bye week, who gets the home games," Gronkowski said. "I'm sure they're going to mess with that, and they're going to correct that, and it'll be as efficient as possible after this year."