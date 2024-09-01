Robert Morris Cornerback's Completely Unbelievable Interception Awed Fans
Saturday's slate of Week 1 college football action gave fans all sorts of epic highlights, but the most epic came from an unexpected source.
On Saturday evening, the Robert Morris Colonials were taking on the Utah State Aggies in some Mountain West Conference action. Late in the second quarter, Utah State was trailing 14-10 and attempting to drive down the field to get a score in before the half. Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes dropped back to pass and heaved it deep.
Then the unbelievable happened. Colonials corner Rob Carter Jr. intercepted the pass with an utterly insane catch that is a very strong, early contender for catch of the year across all of college football. Words cannot do justice, really, so here's the video.
Absolutely nuts. The broadcast booth couldn't believe their eyes.
Fans were in absolute awe.
Sports fans love nothing more than hyperbole but this is not one of those cases where one may be caught up in the excitement of the return of college football. This is one of the best catches the audience will witness all season and could very well be the best interception in recent memory. If not that, then it is definitely the coolest.
Carter Jr.'s acrobatics notwithstanding, Robert Morris struggled in the second half and Utah State wound up winning, 36-14. But the Colonials get the highlight of the day.