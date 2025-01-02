College Football Fans Were Mesmerized By the Stunning Sunset at the Rose Bowl
College football fans were treated to one of the most breathtaking sights in all of sports on Wednesday. during the Rose Bowl clash between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Around 4:45 p.m. local time in Pasadena, Calif., late into the third quarter, the sun began to set over the Rose Bowl Stadium, creating an absolutely mesmerizing setting for the second half.
It's become an annual tradition for college football fans to soak in the entrancing sunset at the Rose Bowl. And although the product on the field may have been somewhat lopsided, the visuals created by the setting sun reflecting off the San Gabriel Mountains was anything but disappointing.
Fans at the game posted incredible photos of the Rose Bowl sunset, and as always, the broadcast made sure to highlight the spectacular sight, prompting plenty of reactions from fans.