Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs Unexpectedly Resigns From Position, per Report
Rutgers University reportedly will be searching for a new athletic director this fall.
NJ.com reported Friday that Pat Hobbs abruptly resigned from his position as Rutgers athletic director immediately on Friday, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm in New Brunswick, N.J.
Hobbs reportedly announced his decision in an email to the university on Friday. There is no known reason as to why Hobbs resigned—he still had four years remaining on the contract extension he signed in April 2022.
Deputy athletic director Ryan Pissari reportedly will serve as Rutgers' interim athletic director for the time being.
Hobbs was hired at Rutgers in November 2015, just over one year after the university joined the Big Ten. His best hire arguably was bringing in Steve Pikiell to take over the men's basketball program ahead of the 2016-17 season. In 2021 and '22, the Scarlet Knights made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 1975-1976.
Hobbs didn't have the same success in football, however, hiring Chris Ash in 2016 only to fire him in '19 after the team won eight games in four years. Hobbs replaced Ash with Greg Schiano ahead of the 2020 campaign.