Ryan Day Apoplectic After Controversial Targeting Call on Ohio State vs. Nebraska
On Saturday, No. 4 Ohio State found itself in a classic midseason slog against Nebraska—the kind of game where a great team plays down to a good one and unusual events take place.
The Buckeyes wound up 21–17 winners, but not before coach Ryan Day had his say after a controversial targeting call on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
The targeting call allowed the Cornhuskers to keep possession with 3:14 left after appearing at first glance to fumble the ball away, and Day responded by berating the game officials and spiking his headset. Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira suggested that Day should've been penalized and "(caught) a break."
Nebraska's march continued, but quarterback Dylan Raiola threw an interception with 1:16 left to end the game.
The Buckeyes—sloppy in their first action since losing to Oregon on Oct. 12—have a massive matchup with No. 3 Penn State looming next Saturday in University Park, Pa.