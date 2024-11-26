Ryan Day Gave Brutally Honest Answer About What It Feels Like to Lose to Michigan
There’s not a bigger game in college football than Ohio State vs. Michigan.
Known simply as “The Game,” the storied rivalry between powerhouse programs has delivered more than its fair share of stunners, from dramatic endings to blowouts that feel generational given the stakes of the matchup.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows a thing or two about what it means to lead a team into The Game, and is 1-3 against “That Team Up North” in his career with the Buckeyes, with his lone win coming in 2019. Speaking on his weekly show with local CBS affiliate WBNS 10TV, Day got brutally honest about what it feels like to come out on the losing end.
"We know what's at stake. We've felt what it's like to not win this game and it's bad. It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life, quite honestly," Day said.
"Other than losing my father and a few other things, it's quite honestly for my family, the worst thing that's happened."
Day and the Buckeyes are in a good position to deliver quite the revenge shot against Michigan this year. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the country, and up against a Wolverines team that is going through a rebuilding year after their national championship back in January and the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.
Ohio State enters Saturday’s game as 21-point favorites over Michigan at The Shoe. They’ll be wanting to lay that type of beat down on the Wolverines, and then some.