Ryan Day, OSU Players Had Funny Reaction to Their Cart Crashing Into Wall After Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to hold off Notre Dame, 34-23, and win their first national championship since 2014 in Atlanta on Monday night. The victory capped off an impressive run through the 12-team College Football Playoff for the Buckeyes, who beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and the Fighting Irish in the first year of the new format.
Ryan Day's team gave up a touchdown on Notre Dame's first drive of the night before taking control and building a big lead. The Fighting Irish put together a little bit of a rally late, but Ohio State made some big plays down the stretch to seal it.
Shortly after the win Day and some of his players were involved in a wild situation as the cart they were taking to their postgame press conference crashed into a wall:
Thankfully nobody was injured in that crash and they were able to have a good laugh about it before continuing to celebrate their championship victory.