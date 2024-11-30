Ryan Day's Confused Look During Ohio State-Michigan Postgame Fight Becomes New Meme
The events after Michigan's 13–10 upset of No. 2 Ohio State Saturday were surreal enough: the Wolverines and Buckeyes in an unusually ugly brawl that resulted in police pepper spraying players on both teams.
It was Ohio State coach Ryan Day's reaction, however, that took the strangeness of the entire scene to new heights.
As the Buckeyes swung away with their victorious adversary, Day stood off to the side stone-faced—as if he could not comprehend what was taking place.
The telling shot—which capped what was, by some distance, the worst loss of the Ohio State boss's career—was promptly memed into oblivion.
Suddenly, Day was Kendall Roy from Succession, staring out in shock at the end of Battery Park.
Fans called his actions unbecoming of a leader of his stature.
It was not a—er, 24 hours to remember for Day.
Assuming the Buckeyes keep him around, it seems evident he'll need a deep College Football Playoff run to win back the fanbase.
Fans of teams seeking new coaches, on the other hand, were happy to embrace the still-prolific winner.