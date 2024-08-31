Sad Florida Fan Becomes Hilarious Meme During Gators' Ugly Loss to Miami
The Florida Gators hosted the Miami Hurricanes in a season opener for both teams on Saturday and things did not go well for BIlly Napier's team at all, as they suffered an ugly 41-17 loss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Hurricanes, who started the season ranked No. 19 in the country, were led by senior quarterback Cam Ward, who finished with 385 yards passing and three touchdowns. Miami took a 24-10 lead into the halftime break and never looked back.
Late in the game ABC cameras found a bummed out Gators fan not having any fun watching his team get blown out, and he quickly became a meme.
