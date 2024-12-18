SI

San Jose State Releases Sweet New Island-Themed Helmet Design Ahead of Hawaii Bowl

The Spartans are island bound to take on USF in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.

Mike Kadlick

Walker Eget and the Spartans went 7-5 in 2024.
Walker Eget and the Spartans went 7-5 in 2024. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
After a 7-5 finish in Ken Niumatalolo's first season as head coach, the San Jose State Spartans are bowl-eligible for a third straight year.

They'll take on the 6-6 South Florida Bulls in the 2024 Hawaii Bowl next Tuesday and—to get themselves in the island spirit—unreleased a sweet new helmet design this week. Check it out:

Not only did they replace the blue and yellow spear along the top with a blue and white one, but also their Spartan decals on the side will feature a Hawaiian-themed palm tree detail mixed in. Here's a closer look:

San Jose State's bowl game helmet.
Screenshot via @SanJoseStateFB on X.

They're also swapping out their white face masks with blue ones.

The 2024 Hawaii Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24th—Christmas Eve—from the University of Hawaii's Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex. Both San Jose State and USF run a spread-adjacent offensive system, with the Spartans scoring 27.5 points per game and the Bulls 31.4.

Here's to a high-scoring holiday season treat with some sweet helmets on the side.

