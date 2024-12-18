San Jose State Releases Sweet New Island-Themed Helmet Design Ahead of Hawaii Bowl
After a 7-5 finish in Ken Niumatalolo's first season as head coach, the San Jose State Spartans are bowl-eligible for a third straight year.
They'll take on the 6-6 South Florida Bulls in the 2024 Hawaii Bowl next Tuesday and—to get themselves in the island spirit—unreleased a sweet new helmet design this week. Check it out:
Not only did they replace the blue and yellow spear along the top with a blue and white one, but also their Spartan decals on the side will feature a Hawaiian-themed palm tree detail mixed in. Here's a closer look:
They're also swapping out their white face masks with blue ones.
The 2024 Hawaii Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24th—Christmas Eve—from the University of Hawaii's Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex. Both San Jose State and USF run a spread-adjacent offensive system, with the Spartans scoring 27.5 points per game and the Bulls 31.4.
Here's to a high-scoring holiday season treat with some sweet helmets on the side.