Scott Van Pelt Just Gave Us an All-Time Great ‘Bad Beats’ Performance
1. Every single week during the college football season, I post Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” segment.
“Bad Beats” is always good, but like with anything, some weeks are better than others. Some weeks, the segment is an A. Other weeks, it is an A+.
This week, Van Pelt and his partner in crime, Stanford Steve, gave us an A++ performance.
The main reason this week was extra special was because of the final game Van Pelt and Stanford Steve covered in the segment: Boise State at San Jose State. I’m not going to give you any spoilers. All you need to know is that San Jose State, which was up 14–0, were 14-point underdogs.
Now watch SVP and Stanford Steve do their thing.
That, “THEY DIDN’T COVER” Van Pelt unleashed on Stanford Steve at the end was felt in the bones of every single sports bettor watching.
2. While Van Pelt gave us the dark side of sports betting, Green Light’s Chris Long gave us the other end of the spectrum with his reaction to the Packers winning on a blocked field goal against the Bears to clinch his Green Bay–Pittsburgh moneyline parlay.
3. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was on vacation from his daily SiriusXM show last week. He returned yesterday with vengeance, going scorched earth on sports fans who watched the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul thing and Netflix.
4. At this point, mocking the Cowboys is just kicking someone when they’re down. Plus, former Cowboy and current Texan tight end Dalton Schultz had a very pedestrian five catches for 33 yards in Houston’s 34–10 route of Dallas last night. So, I’m not sure he needs to take a victory lap.
However, Schultz does deserve credit for at least being extremely creative with his trolling.
5. Speaking of the Cowboys, I just can’t believe the country is going to be subjected to that team, with Cooper Rush under center, not only on Thanksgiving against the pathetic Giants, but then a week later in Week 14 on Monday Night Football against the 4–7 Bengals. Dallas is also scheduled to be on Sunday Night Football against the Bucs in Week 16. Just painful.
6. Excellent stuff here from NFL Films on Josh Allen’s clinching TD run against the Chiefs on Sunday.
7. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
CBS’s lead NFL broadcast team talks about working together now for eight seasons, their chemistry, their preference to do a conversational broadcast, criticism Romo has faced in recent years and why they think they are having their best season ever in the booth.
Other topics discussed with Nantz and Romo include what it was like to call the Jayden Daniels Hail Mary, the Cowboys’ demise, the upcoming NFL schedule, the Lions becoming a super power and much more.
Following Nantz and Romo, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss Jerry Seinfeld’s surprise phone call to WFAN, attending Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s 65th birthday party, Aaron Rodgers getting duped by a fake tweet and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is the 20th anniversary of “Malice at the Palace.”
