Scottie Scheffler Drops Clever One-Liner About Arrest During 'College Gameday' Pick
Scottie Scheffler didn't hold back while making his pick between the Louisville Cardinals and the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes as the guest picker on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
Scheffler, who was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police following a traffic incident during the PGA Championship in May, dropped a clever one-liner while choosing the Hurricanes to win.
"Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville, great city, love the people. But I think Miami is going to smoke them," Scheffler said with a smirk.
The rest of the College Gameday panel burst into a chorus of laughter.
Scheffler was driving to Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship on May 17 when he found himself in a traffic incident that escalated rather quickly. He tried to drive around traffic to enter the golf course but was stopped by police and, according to Louisville Metro Police report, continued to drive 10-15 yards with an officer attached to his vehicle.
Scheffler was arrested and faced four charges from the incident: felony second-degree assault of a police officer, misdemeanor third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. All charges were dropped a few weeks later as video evidence overwhelmingly proved Scheffler's innocence.
Scheffler went on to win three more tournaments after the traffic incident, including a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The 28-year-old golfer is primarily rooting for his favorite team, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, to beat No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in a prime-time SEC clash. But he also is hoping that Miami can stay undefeated on the year and take down Louisville in a city where he holds some not-so-fond memories.