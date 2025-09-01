Sean McDonough Pulled Out Iconic Line After Miami’s Muffed FG Attempt
As a fantastic weekend of college football action was winding down on Sunday night, we were delivered one more marquee matchup: No. 10 Miami hosting No. 6 Notre Dame.
Conditions were brutal in Miami, and both teams struggled to score out of the gate. The Hurricanes finally got in position to put points on the board late in the first quarter, sending their field goal unit out for a 28-yard attempt. But after a bad snap, the holder was unable to make what would have been a stellar play to get the ball back up, and the scramble drill was on.
ESPN play-by-play man Sean McDonough was calling the action from the booth, and knew just what to say as the play unfolded.
“Trouble with the snap!” he exclaimed.
If that quote sounds vaguely familiar to you, you’re probably not a Michigan fan, as it is line etched into their brains forever.
Ten years ago, McDonough was also on the call for Michigan’s game against Michigan State. The Wolverines appeared to have the game in the bag, setting up to punt the ball away with just 10 seconds to play, holding a 23–21 lead over their in-state rival. But the Michigan punter was unable to handle a low snap, and the Spartans picked up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown, producing one of the most shocking comeback in the history of college football.
The game is now known simply as “Trouble With the Snap” after McDonough’s iconic call. When McDonough brought out his signature line again for the Hurricanes on Sunday, fans loved it... or were reminded of the most painful loss of their life.
While the Canes missed their shot at an early field goal, they were eventually the first team on the board, taking a 7–0 lead over Notre Dame early in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Michigan and Michigan State are scheduled to face off this year on Oct. 25.