Seattle Radio Host Eviscerates Jake Dickert for Leaving Washington State for Wake Forest
Seattle-based radio host Ian Furness eviscerated former Washington State head football coach Jake Dickert for his decision to leave Pullman for a job across the country in the ACC at Wake Forest.
Wake Forest, which just saw its longtime head coach Dave Clawson step down earlier this week, moved quickly on the coaching search and hired Dickert just about 24 hours after Clawson formally announced his resignation.
The coaching decision baffled Furness, who addressed the move by Dickert on 93.3 KJR in Seattle on Wednesday.
"What about the kids left in the program that aren't in the portal?" Furness began. "What about the kids you just recruited, the 23 guys just recruited in the recruiting class? You know Wazzu's different, Jake Dickert. You know it's different. You know we're in a different circumstance than a lot of other schools. And I think that's why it's kinda hard for me to wrap my arms around it."
Furness took it one step further, as he began to attack Dickert's character for leaving for Wake Forest.
"He took a job - an easy way out - at the worst ACC football program and arguably one of the four or five worst Power Four programs in the country. I cannot understand it. I have zero respect for him. ...He's a liar. He's a snake. And he's a puke."
For Washington State, they're left picking up the pieces. For Wake Forest, it's a coup to get a young and successful head coach from a program facing similar issues with NIL and player retention.