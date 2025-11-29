SI

Arch Manning Had Dad Cooper Fired Up With Clutch TD Run vs. Texas A&M

The ESPN broadcast immediately panned to Cooper Manning after arguably the biggest play of his son’s collegiate career.

Cooper Manning was in attendance to watch Texas battle rival Texas A&M on Friday night.
Nobody could catch Arch Manning at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Midway through the fourth quarter with No. 16 Texas clinging to a 20–17 lead over No. 3 Texas A&M, coach Steve Sarkisian dialed up a quarterback draw on a third-and-3 at the 35-yard line. Manning took the snap and ran right up the middle through a giant hole carved out by the offensive line.

Manning made the safety miss, and from there, it was off to the races. The redshirt sophomore quarterback wasn’t touched until he landed in the end zone for a 35–yard score. Texas took a 27–17 lead with the extra point and hung on for a 10-point win over the rival Aggies.

Immediately after he crossed the goal line, the ESPN cameras cut to Manning’s father, Cooper Manning, who was pumped up in the stands.

A fitting reaction to what is arguably the biggest play of Manning’s collegiate career to this point.

Aside from the big fourth-quarter run, Manning had a decent night under center. He wasn’t accurate—completing just 14 of 29 passes for 179 yards—but he led the Longhorns on five scoring drives against the third-ranked team in the country.

Texas improved to 9–3 with the win, which knocked the rival Aggies out of the running for the SEC championship game.

