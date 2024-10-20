SEC Releases Statement Regarding Controversial Overturned DPI in Texas, Georgia Game
The SEC office has spoken out about a strange defensive pass interference call reversal during Saturday's 30–15 Georgia victory over Texas.
During the third quarter, Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron picked off a pass thrown by Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and ran it to Georgia's 10-yard line. The play was called back, though, as Barron was penalized for DPI.
Texas fans were not happy with the call and began throwing debris, like bottles and cans, onto the field. This caused the game to be paused for the trash to be picked up, which gave the officials an opportunity to review the flag. The officials then decided to overturn the penalty, and the Longhorns scored their second touchdown of the game after receiving the ball.
Although Georgia fans and coach Kirby Smart were upset with what happened in this odd moment, the SEC mostly doubled down on the fact that debris should not be thrown on the field. It seems that Texas will likely be fined for their fans' actions.
"While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time," the statement read. "The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures."
Smart, in particular, was mad about what happened for the DPI to be overturned since pass interference in not reviewable. He said that Texas fans "tried to rob us" by throwing the debris on the field to stop the game so that the officials could discuss the penalty.
In the end, the Longhorns' touchdown didn't matter as Georgia went on to score another touchdown on the next drive to solidify their 30–15 lead. The Bulldogs moved to 6–1, while the Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season to have a 6–1 record as well.