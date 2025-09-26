Seven Best College Football Games to Watch in Week 5: Oregon–Penn State Is Clash of Titans
The leaves have started to change, the air is crisp and fall is finally here. That’s right folks: The time for power conference college football teams to stop playing FCS schools and lesser FBS competition has officially arrived.
The change of the seasons gives way for a scrumptious Week 5 slate with plenty of top-tier matchups and potential trap games. The action gets started on Friday night, when a pair of ranked progams—one in the ACC and one in the Big 12—go on the road to face frisky opponents. Then on Saturday, the Big Ten and SEC take center stage as they so often do since becoming college football’s main characters. USC plays at the crack of dawn (or so Lincoln Riley says), Ohio State goes sailgating and Oregon closes the night with its first white-out at Penn State. Plus, another edition of an old-school rivalry and the Kirby Smart Bowl headline the SEC schedule.
Here’s where to focus your viewing efforts while you settle in for a fall weekend in the best way possible, featuring takes from Sports Illustrated experts Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer:
No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (3–0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3–1)
Friday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Why not start the weekend off right with a pair of games on Friday? After back-to-back blowouts, Florida State looks to cement itself as a legitimate top team on the road in Charlottesville, Va. But these Hoos have looked feisty. Due largely to former North Texas gunslinger Chandler Morris, Virginia has a top-20 passing offense in the country through four games, giving the Seminoles’ defense (12th in points allowed) by far its biggest challenge yet.
Forde: “I think [Virginia’s] a juicy underdog pick and Florida State had better be ready Friday night. They don’t necessarily always have an atmosphere at Charlottesville, but I think they will for that one.”
No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs (3–0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (3–1)
Friday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox
Remember when folks predicted that the Horned Frogs would fall in the opener to Chapel Bill’s Tar Heels? That sure feels like a long time ago. TCU stayed under the radar and beat SMU, a playoff team last season, in Week 4 behind receiver Eric McAlister’s 254-yard, three-touchdown performance. Josh Hoover vs. Sam Leavitt should be a great battle between two high-usage quarterbacks as both programs seek to catch up to Texas Tech in the Big 12 title hunt.
No. 21 USC Trojans (4–0) vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (3–1)
Saturday, noon ET, Fox
Sorry, Riley: The Big Ten plays a lot of games at 11 a.m. CT. And in your second year in the league, it’s time to start getting used to it. The 9 a.m. body clock kickoff for USC also presents the first significant on-field test for the Trojans, seeing as the Illini will be on the hunt for redemption after last week’s beatdown at Indiana. Can QB Jayden Maiava (1,223 yards, 13 total touchdowns) and WR Makai Lemon (438 yards, three TDs) keep up the pace with the nation’s best at their respective positions? It’s time to find out against a real foe.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “I would point out Waymond Jordan and USC’s rushing attack. That’s what’s different from last year to this year. They’re able to run the ball so far for these first couple of games. That’s been the difference. When you go back to those Lincoln Riley Oklahoma teams, they were able to run the ball. As much as we wanted to talk about the quarterbacks and winning Heismans and throwing the ball all over the yard, that rushing attack was what set everything up. And that’s what they’ve been able to get back to. The offensive line has looked a lot better. They’ve jelled probably a little bit ahead of schedule. The optimism in Los Angeles is surrounding that rushing game coming around and Jayden Maiava taking the next step there at quarterback.”
Forde: “USC’s looked fantastic so far. The question has been generally, when the going gets tough, does Lincoln Riley’s team stay tough? And we’ll see this weekend because I would fully anticipate Illinois scraping itself together and showing some pride after that dismal performance in Bloomington, at least making this tough on the Trojans this time around. So I think USC is a better team. I’m impressed by what I’ve seen. Makai Lemon is a fantastic receiver. Bryan mentioned the running game has revived. And they look like a contender. But we’re certainly going to see a whole lot more this weekend.”
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (3–0) at Washington Huskies (3–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
Speaking of prove-it games, the defending national champions also must show their mettle when traveling three time zones out to the Pacific Northwest. Even with the departures from last season, Ohio State’s defense once again seems to be top notch, yielding just two touchdowns in three games. Two of those matchups were against Grambling State and Ohio, but with Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles leading the way, the Buckeyes will give breakout, dual-threat QB Demond Williams Jr. plenty to think about this weekend.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be close. I think it’s going to be closer than nine and a half points because I do think Washington at home is a deal. I think that there will be some challenges for the Ohio State offense, which was not great against Texas, if we remember in the opener, but got by because their defense was outstanding. I anticipate this being a pretty close game. Ohio State wins, Washington covers.”
Fischer: “It’s Julian Sayin’s first road game as a quarterback for Ohio State, so that’s a lot of pressure on him. That is a tough environment to make your first road start, especially in conference play. But I think, chess-piece-wise, Ohio State at No. 1, they do have the two best players in the country. I think we’ll see both of those guys have some big games … I think the chess match with Matt Patricia and Jedd Fisch, some old New England Patriots assistants, I think it leans in my mind in terms of the Buckeyes covering that big number. But I think this could be an interesting game in the first half.”
No. 4 LSU Tigers (4–0) at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
The Magnolia Bowl added a new chapter to its historic roots earlier this week before kickoff when Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, hard-launched a relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks just days before her father would have to figure out the Tigers’ defense. Only in college football, right?
As for the product on the field, all eyes will continue to be on Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown (719 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions) and run (195 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns) all over Arkansas and Tulane the past two weeks.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “I’m rolling with the Rebs. I love what I’ve seen from Trinidad Chambliss, and I do believe Lane Kiffin could grab one of those frat boys out of the stands at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, remove his navy blazer, put a helmet on him and he’d throw for 250. He’s got a way with quarterbacks, and I like where Ole Miss is sitting going into this game. So I’m going with the Rebels.”
Fischer: “I’m going to go with LSU in this one. I think for me, there are question marks around both teams. I think Trinidad Chambliss, he’s been great, but at some point, you’re going to revert a little bit back to form. I think the defense with Blake Baker there for LSU, I’m going to give them the slight lean in this one. I mean, it’s covering a point and a half on the road—I will go with the Tigers.”
No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4–0) at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3–0)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
A Saturday night white-out in Happy Valley is enough reason to guarantee this game a spot on your television. The prospect of the Nittany Lions finally delivering on a major opportunity makes it the game of the year thus far. James Franklin is 4–20 against top 10 teams at Penn State, but this season is supposed to be different. Oregon has been more dominant in the early going, winning its first four games by an average of 41.5 points, but nothing either team has done so far can dictate what will happen Saturday. The winner very well could be considered the national title favorite at the final whistle.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “Oregon hasn’t been tested yet, and this is a step up. So I am rolling with the Nittany Lions, [SI’s] No. 1 team. I think they’re going to be ready for this, and the atmosphere will play a factor. And I’m taking the Nitts. It’s going to be close, but they’ll cover the three and a half.”
Fischer: “I’ve been thinking Oregon is going to go 11–1 this season. I think this is one of those games that they do end up dropping though. It’s on the road, white-out. As much as I want to pick the Ducks, and as much as I think they have a slightly better team coming in, in terms of how they’ve played so far, give me Penn State. The hook scares me a little bit, but this seems like a 30–21, 30–24 type of game [in favor of] the home team.”
No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (2–1) at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3–0)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Kirby Smart finally gets a chance to take down his former program while back on campus in Athens, Ga. The coach of the Dawgs may be 1–6 all-time against the Tide, but he’ll have the support of 90,000 strong in Sanford Stadium this weekend. This Georgia team has already been tested and showed its resilience with a come-from-behind win on the road against Tennessee, but this doesn’t seem to be the typical stout defense that Smart’s teams have been associated with. Alabama has looked much improved on offense since losing at Florida State in its opener, giving this game potential to turn into a shootout.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “I’ll take the Tide, thank you. Past history being what it is. I think I’ve got to see Georgia beat ’em, to believe Georgia can beat ’em. So I’m going with Alabama to not just cover the two and a half, because if you’re covering that, you’re probably going to win. And I’m saying Alabama is going to win. I think they have really improved dramatically from the opener. Ty Simpson has played great and there are plays to be made against the Georgia defense. Roll Tide.”
Fischer: “I will believe Alabama can win on the road, especially in conference play, when I see it. So I am going with Georgia to cover the number. It is just a field goal at home … I do think this is going to be another one of those games that kind of goes back and forth and back and forth. But if not now, when? And I think for Kirby Smart, this is going to be a big one. The atmosphere there in Athens is going to be crazy. That fan base wants to see a big win over Alabama. So give me the Bulldogs to cover the number.”
