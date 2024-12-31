SI

Shane Beamer Charges at Bret Bielema Over Taunt in Chaotic Citrus Bowl Sequence

Well, this escalated quickly.

Tom Dierberger

ESPN
In this story:

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl took an unexpected heated turn late in the third quarter.

With Illinois holding onto a 14–10 over South Carolina, Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema walked onto the field to check on injured defensive back Jaheim Clarke on the field. Once Clark stood back up, Bielema held both arms out to signal for a substitution as he walked off the field. He continued to hold those arms out while staring directly at the South Carolina huddle, appearing to taunt the opposing sideline.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer did not appreciate that gesture. Beamer ran onto the field himself and had to be held back by assistant coaches as he shouted at Bielema.

"Shane just turned to me and said, 'You saw what he did,'" ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich said on the broadcast. "[Bielema] taunted the opposing coach."

The gesture was likely in reference to both coaches battling back and forth with late substitutions all game long. For example, shortly after the taunt, Bielema sent three defensive players onto the field late into the play clock in response to a South Carolina substitution.

The Gamecocks had to burn a timeout, which Bielema appeared to thoroughly enjoy.

Entering the fourth quarter, Illinois led 14–10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football