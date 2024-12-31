Shane Beamer Charges at Bret Bielema Over Taunt in Chaotic Citrus Bowl Sequence
The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl took an unexpected heated turn late in the third quarter.
With Illinois holding onto a 14–10 over South Carolina, Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema walked onto the field to check on injured defensive back Jaheim Clarke on the field. Once Clark stood back up, Bielema held both arms out to signal for a substitution as he walked off the field. He continued to hold those arms out while staring directly at the South Carolina huddle, appearing to taunt the opposing sideline.
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer did not appreciate that gesture. Beamer ran onto the field himself and had to be held back by assistant coaches as he shouted at Bielema.
"Shane just turned to me and said, 'You saw what he did,'" ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich said on the broadcast. "[Bielema] taunted the opposing coach."
The gesture was likely in reference to both coaches battling back and forth with late substitutions all game long. For example, shortly after the taunt, Bielema sent three defensive players onto the field late into the play clock in response to a South Carolina substitution.
The Gamecocks had to burn a timeout, which Bielema appeared to thoroughly enjoy.
Entering the fourth quarter, Illinois led 14–10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.