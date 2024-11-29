Shedeur Sanders Breaks 28-Year Old Colorado Football Record
Shedeur Sanders is celebrating his Senior Day at Folsom Field by rewriting the Colorado football record books.
Sitting at 3,488 passing yards entering the game, Sanders needed just 39 yards to break the program's all-time, single-season record. The senior quarterback got off to a fast start in Friday's game vs. Oklahoma State, completing his first four passes of the game before firing a 10-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester on the team's second drive of the game.
The touchdown pass gave Sanders 3,537 passing yards, which surpassed the previous record of 3,527 yards, which was set by Koy Detmer in 1996, according to beat writer Brian Howell.
Sanders has since extended the record, as he fired another touchdown pass to Travis Hunter in the first quarter, then eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark by quickly opening up the second-half scoring with a 69-yard touchdown to Wester, the second time the duo have hit pay dirt vs the Cowboys.
As of the time of this writing, Sanders has four touchdown passes, with Colorado leading Oklahoma State 35-0 in the third quarter.