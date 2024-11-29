SI

Shedeur Sanders Breaks 28-Year Old Colorado Football Record

Sanders set the mark with his first-quarter touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester.

Tim Capurso

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes the ball in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes the ball in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders is celebrating his Senior Day at Folsom Field by rewriting the Colorado football record books.

Sitting at 3,488 passing yards entering the game, Sanders needed just 39 yards to break the program's all-time, single-season record. The senior quarterback got off to a fast start in Friday's game vs. Oklahoma State, completing his first four passes of the game before firing a 10-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester on the team's second drive of the game.

The touchdown pass gave Sanders 3,537 passing yards, which surpassed the previous record of 3,527 yards, which was set by Koy Detmer in 1996, according to beat writer Brian Howell.

Sanders has since extended the record, as he fired another touchdown pass to Travis Hunter in the first quarter, then eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark by quickly opening up the second-half scoring with a 69-yard touchdown to Wester, the second time the duo have hit pay dirt vs the Cowboys.

As of the time of this writing, Sanders has four touchdown passes, with Colorado leading Oklahoma State 35-0 in the third quarter.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football