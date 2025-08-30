SI

Shedeur Sanders Has Confident Message After Colorado Drops First Game to Georgia Tech

After forcing three turnovers early, the Buffaloes disappointingly fell 27-20 to the Yellow Jackets.

Eva Geitheim

Shedeur Sanders is confident Colorado will rebound after falling to Georgia Tech on Friday.
The Colorado Buffaloes dropped their first game since quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman-winner Travis Hunter departed for the NFL, falling to Georgia Tech 27-20 on Friday to start the 2025 season.

The Buffaloes forced three turnovers in the first quarter, giving them beneficial field position, but only converted those turnovers into one touchdown. The game was in favor of Colorado early on, but Georgia Tech quickly took the lead in the second quarter on the heels of a dominant rushing attack, which saw them run for a total of 320 yards, including 156 yards from quarterback Haynes King.

Kaidon Salter, Colorado's new starting quarterback, was solid in the loss, going 17-28 for 159 yards and a touchdown along with 43 yards on the ground. Salter, like the Buffaloes though, did not capitalize on opportunities, allowing Georgia Tech to remain in the game and win.

Despite the disappointing home loss to open the season, Shedeur is confident Colorado will rebound. "They’ll figure things out," Sanders wrote on X. "They have a great head coach."

Coach Deion Sanders echoed that sentiment after the game. “I'm optimistic on everything. We’re definitely gonna be fine. I'm not concerned about that," Sanders said. "We could’ve won that game. It’s not like we got our butts kicked. ... They ran the heck out of the ball, they did that, but we had opportunities. ... If we take advantage of those opportunities, I have a whole different mood up here right now. We gotta get that fixed and we will get that fixed."

The Buffaloes will get the opportunity to rebound from this lost next Saturday, when they host Delaware in their second game of the season.

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

