Shedeur Sanders Defended Brother Shilo in Heated Moment With Texas Tech Ball Boy
Drama always seemed to follow the Colorado Buffaloes in Deion Sanders’s first year at the helm, and this season is no different. The Buffaloes’ 41-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders throw for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling comeback victory over the Red Raiders.
During the game, Shedeur Sanders had a heated on-field moment with a Texas Tech ball boy, who appeared to swipe the football out of safety Shilo Sanders’s hands while Shilo was celebrating his scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter.
Shedeur could be seen confronting the ball boy after the move as Shilo walked away. Bucky Sanders, the eldest of Deion’s three sons, was also involved in the spat and had to be held back by Shedeur as he went off on the ball boy.
The moment didn’t amount to much in the end, with the Buffaloes nabbing a big road win against Texas Tech.
The Buffaloes (7-2) now control their own destiny with three games remaining in the season as they look to win the Big 12 Conference championship.