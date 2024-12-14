Shedeur Sanders, Malik Nabers Play Catch in NYC, Ignite Giants' Draft Speculation
Shedeur Sanders and New York Giants' star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers linked up in New York City on Friday night. The two tossed the football amidst the busy city streets, which caused many to wonder "what if?"
The Giants currently sit with a 2-11 record, putting them in position for a top draft pick as they look for their quarterback of the future. A few casual throws between Sanders, who was in town to support teammate and Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter, and Nabers may have alluded to a potential new future for the G-Men.
Of course, there's plenty to play out before the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants will jockey for draft positioning amid a putrid season, while scouts continue to evaluate this year's quarterback class and build draft boards. While Sanders is certainly a top QB prospect in the 2025 draft, some teams looking for their future signal caller may prefer Miami's Cam Ward.
Just this week, Nabers recalled his time as a recruit where he attended a football camp Shedeur was at as well. The camp was hosted by Shedeur's father, Colorado head coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
“Me and (Shedeur) are in the same class, and it was always like I’m aware of my competition,” Nabers told reporters after Giants practice Wednesday via the New York Post. “He wasn’t in competition with me, but it was just the fact that it was Deion Sanders and Deion Sanders’s son so you always wanted to watch what those guys were doing. They did it at a high level wherever they went, so it’s amazing and impressive to see what he has done.”
For now, it's all speculation, but maybe the two will team up on Sundays in the near future.