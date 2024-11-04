SI

Shedeur Sanders States the Obvious When Told to Register for Classes

Ryan Phillips

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,591 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2024 season.
Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,591 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2024 season. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

It doesn't sound like Shedeur Sanders expects to be at Colorado much longer.

On Monday, video was posted of Colorado's coaches reminding the team's players to register for next semester's classes as soon as possible. It was a good reminder for those players who will be sticking around in Boulder and want to get their preferred schedules. One player laughed off the suggestion.

As the team broke from a post-scrimmage huddle, Sanders said, "Register for classes?" Then laughed. He followed that up by saying, "I'm going to the league."

Video is below.

That's pretty real. The senior quarterback is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So far this season he has helped lead Colorado to a 6-2 record, while completing 73.3% of his passes for 2,591 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is posting career-highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (165), while his QBR of 74.2 ranks 28th in the nation.

Sanders will almost certainly be in the NFL next season, but he might want to register for classes anyway.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football