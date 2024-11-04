Shedeur Sanders States the Obvious When Told to Register for Classes
It doesn't sound like Shedeur Sanders expects to be at Colorado much longer.
On Monday, video was posted of Colorado's coaches reminding the team's players to register for next semester's classes as soon as possible. It was a good reminder for those players who will be sticking around in Boulder and want to get their preferred schedules. One player laughed off the suggestion.
As the team broke from a post-scrimmage huddle, Sanders said, "Register for classes?" Then laughed. He followed that up by saying, "I'm going to the league."
Video is below.
That's pretty real. The senior quarterback is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So far this season he has helped lead Colorado to a 6-2 record, while completing 73.3% of his passes for 2,591 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is posting career-highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (165), while his QBR of 74.2 ranks 28th in the nation.
Sanders will almost certainly be in the NFL next season, but he might want to register for classes anyway.