Shedeur Sanders Had Telling Reaction While Discussing Giants' 2025 NFL Draft Plans
For the next six months, much ink will be spilled on what team Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will land on in the 2025 NFL Draft. Where does Sanders himself want to go? He may have given a telling hint about his draft preferences during a conversation with Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller on an episode of his podcast, 2Legendary.
Sanders and Miller discussed the New York Giants' dire quarterback situation in which the franchise just benched starter Daniel Jones after going 2-8 this season. The Giants currently hold the No. 4 pick come next April, but they could move up the board depending on how well Tommy DeVito fares as Jones’s replacement for the rest of the year.
“They just gotta take a second to regroup, just hopefully get someone good out of the draft,” Miller said. He then appeared to cough suggestively.
“What you doing that for now?” Sanders said, smiling. “What you [Sanders coughs] doing that for?”
Miller said he wouldn’t mind seeing Sanders team up with Giants star wideout Malik Nabers next season, while Sanders just kept on smiling.
“Come on, man, I don’t know,” Sanders said. “Nah I think it’s just up to the staff or up to the coaches at that point, I don’t know—no comment, that’s just a safe route for me. Just no comment.”
Sanders, who has thrown for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns in his second year in Colorado, can at least control his own destiny in college football, as the Buffaloes look to clinch the Big 12 title with two weekends left in the regular season. Whether his impressive quarterback play can translate to success in the big leagues is for NFL team scouts—including those of the Giants—to decide.