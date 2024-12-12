Source Close to Bill Belichick Says UNC Move Was 'Big (Expletive) You to NFL'
Bill Belichick agreed in principle to a five-year contract to become the new head football coach at the University of North Carolina on Wednesday, a move that sent shockwaves through the coaching industry as Belichick—a 50-plus year NFL coach—was moving into the college game for the first time at the age of 72.
So why did Belichick, who was thought to have designs on chasing Don Shula's NFL record for coaching wins, elect to go to the college game instead?
A confluence of factors, including Belichick's lack of interest at the NFL level following his firing from the New England Patriots, played a role. Belichick was reportedly in play for the Atlanta Falcons opening last offseason after being let go in New England, but when it came time to make a decision, team owner Arthur Blank chose Raheem Morris, thanks in part to influence from Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft, who didn't exactly put in a good word for Belichick.
Who's to say that it wouldn't happen again in this coaching cycle at the NFL level?
That's why Belichick, according to an ESPN report from Seth Wickersham, chose to move to the college game. He had reportedly become "disgusted" at what the NFL had become.
"This is a big f--- you to the NFL," a Belichick confidant told Wickersham.
Did the NFL move on from Belichick? Or did Belichick move on from the NFL?
The feeling was likely mutual.