South Bend Snowfall Has Fans Fired Up for Notre Dams vs. Indiana in the CFP
Ahead of the first ever home game of the 12-team College Football Playoff, it is a very snowy scene in South Bend, IN as No. 5 Notre Dame takes on No. 8 Indiana on Friday night.
Much has been made of what kind of impact the weather would have on the first-round games being hosted on college football campuses in late December, and it appears the elements will be in play on Friday night in northern Indiana.
Here's a shot of Notre Dame Stadium that was shared by the university's social media team on Friday morning.
Saturday night's forecast in South Bend? Mostly cloudy, 28 degrees with a chance of snow showers.
It'll be frigid for fans in attendance in the much anticipated matchup between the Irish and the Hoosiers, and college football fans are excited about the snow-filled stadium on gameday. Here are some of the best reactions from fans across social media: