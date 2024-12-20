South Bend Snowfall Has Fans Fired Up for Notre Dams vs. Indiana in the CFP

SI

Notre Dame hosts the first home game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era on Friday night in snowy South Bend.
Ahead of the first ever home game of the 12-team College Football Playoff, it is a very snowy scene in South Bend, IN as No. 5 Notre Dame takes on No. 8 Indiana on Friday night.

Much has been made of what kind of impact the weather would have on the first-round games being hosted on college football campuses in late December, and it appears the elements will be in play on Friday night in northern Indiana.

Here's a shot of Notre Dame Stadium that was shared by the university's social media team on Friday morning.

Saturday night's forecast in South Bend? Mostly cloudy, 28 degrees with a chance of snow showers.

It'll be frigid for fans in attendance in the much anticipated matchup between the Irish and the Hoosiers, and college football fans are excited about the snow-filled stadium on gameday. Here are some of the best reactions from fans across social media:

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

