South Carolina Player Penalized For Miming Shotgun to Opponent's Face While Down 24–3
An ancient and common announcer cliche—especially in high school and college sports, where athletes tend to be greener—is to label a certain penalty as a penalty "that will get called every time."
With that in mind, here—truly—is a penalty that will get called every time.
On Saturday, No. 12 Ole Miss took a 24–3 lead over South Carolina in its bid to rebound from an upset loss to Kentucky last week. With 3:15 left in the third quarter and the Rebels facing third-and-six, Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart broke through the Ole Miss offensive line and sacked quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The sack was for naught, however, as Stewart proceeded to mime shooting Dart in the head repeatedly with a shotgun—earning a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct foul.
The Rebels wound up getting a field goal out of the drive to extend their lead to 27–3.
Good tidings to Stewart—who despite his severe lapse of judgment here, has forced two fumbles in an otherwise solid season—in team film sessions this week.