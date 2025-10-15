Sports Illustrated’s College Football Midseason All-Americans
As the college football season hits the halfway point, the Sports Illustrated staff made their picks for the 2025 midseason All-American teams.
First Team Offense
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
It’s hard to elevate a playoff team but Mendoza has taken the Hoosiers from very good to one of the sport’s elite this season. He’s fourth in FBS in passer rating, has thrown 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions, avoids sacks with a quick release and has shown an impressive resolve on those rare occasions where he does experience some adversity.
RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Hardy has topped the century mark five times and averaged over 10 yards per carry in two of the Tigers six games. The focal point for Mizzou’s offense has also scored nine times on the ground and might be one of the hardest tailbacks to tackle in college football.
RB Justice Haynes, Michigan
With a true freshman quarterback, Haynes has faced plenty of stacked boxes this season with the Wolverines but still managed to record the fifth most yards in FBS. The Alabama transfer has also averaged 7.42 yards per carry and found the end zone eight times.
WR Makai Lemon, USC
There’s not a pass that the Trojans’ big-play machine can’t come down with. He’s been the chief factor of a 5–1 start in Los Angeles and has the second most yards in the country, averages over seven catches a game and has six touchdowns on the year.
WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
The Aggies’ passing offense has taken a leap this season thanks in large part to the presence of Craver, who is averaging an impressive 19.8 yards per catch. Sure he’s a deep threat, but his quickness in taking a short pass and finding his way to the end zone before the defense can react is what makes him one of the most dangerous pass catchers in the country.
WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
Sarratt isn’t the type to blow the top off a defense but he’s such a savvy route-runner who fights for the ball that he comes down with just about anything thrown in his direction. He played a big role in the Hoosiers win over Oregon and is tied for the second most touchdowns in the country this year.
TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
A key cog in the nation’s top passing offense, Trigg lines up all over the place to take advantage of mismatches and makes one-handed catches look effortless. Nobody at his position has more yards and he’s notched four scores as a huge red zone threat with his 6' 4" frame.
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Proctor has improved his blocking considerably as the year has gone on to fortify the Tide’s offensive line but has truly developed into an all-around threat at 6' 7", 366 pounds given how he’s used as a running back and, ahem, receiver.
OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
Trost is one of only two tackles who have earned a 90-plus grade from Pro Football Focus and is the leader of a Tigers offensive line which is in the top six for running the football.
OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
You don’t want to be an opposing defensive lineman in the way of Pregnon, who is agile and strong at 318 pounds and the basis for why the Ducks haven’t experienced much of a drop off up front with several new starters.
OL Shadre Hurst, Tulane
Hurst is one of PFF’s highest graded Group of Five linemen and one of the reasons why the Green Wave have continued to thrive running the football despite replacing their entire backfield during the offseason.
OL Logan Jones, Iowa
There is no shortage of great interior linemen in the Big Ten but Jones stands out as one of the most consistent all around performers with the Hawkeyes. The top center in the country handles everything up front and is one of the team’s key leaders too.
Second Team Offense
- QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- RB Waymond Jordan, USC
- RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR Hank Beatty, Illinois
- WR Malachi Toney, Miami
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami
- OL Chris Adams, Memphis
- OL Brady Wilson, Virginia
- OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
- OL Omar Aigbedion, Baylor
First Team Defense
DL Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
There is some budding Heisman talk about Bain and it’s warranted. He’s PFF’s highest graded defensive player so far in 2025, is in the 99th percentile rushing the passer according to Teamworks and somehow is still able to set the edge and stop the run. A complete player.
DL John Henry Daley, Utah
There was some worry that the Utes wouldn’t be quite as good on the defensive line after some departures but Daley has put that to rest quickly. He’s half a sack off the national lead and has more tackles for loss than any Power Four player.
DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Teammate Caden Curry is having a great year but he’s benefited from all the attention being paid to McDonald’s work on the interior for a defense that is surrendering less than a touchdown per game.
DL Romello Height, Texas Tech
Before the season, Joey McGuire said Height was one of the team’s most underrated players but he’s no longer a secret with the way he applies pressure on opponents in 2025. He’s got 4.5 sacks with the Red Raiders and plays a central role for one of the best defenses in the country.
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
It’s taken just six games for Reese to go from little known backup to a starter who just jumps off the tape every time he makes a play (and he makes plenty of them). He’s trending toward being a top 10 pick at this rate and can do it all, whether it’s rushing the passer or shutting down opposing run games.
LB David Bailey, Texas Tech
If not for a coaching change at Stanford, Bailey wouldn’t be wrecking shop in Lubbock with the Red Raiders. He leads all of FBS in sacks per game, which is no surprise since he is in the top percentile in rushing the passer according to Teamworks, demonstrating elite burst off the line.
LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Not much gets past Rodriguez, who is not only a tackling machine but the veteran leader for an impressive defense that has helped make the Red Raiders CFP contenders. He’s PFF’s highest graded linebacker this season and is in the top two percent in run defense according to Teamworks.
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Widely hailed as one of the best defensive players in the country coming into 2025, Downs has shown no signs of slowing down in his pursuit of becoming a top 10 pick. New DC Matt Patricia moves him all over the field like a chess piece just waiting to pop up in a passing lane just when an opposing quarterback least expects.
DB Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
The Trojans have been dealing with fellow safety Kamari Ramsey being banged up but Fitzgerald has more than picked up the slack. He leads the country in interceptions and hauled in two picks to help beat Michigan in one of USC’s biggest wins since moving to the Big Ten.
DB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Despite missing two games this year with injuries, Moore has been a lockdown corner that has helped the Irish defense look better and better by the week. He’s tied for the third most interceptions (three in four games), too.
DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
There are a number of Hoosiers in the secondary who have a case to make for All-American status this year but Ponds is the one who keeps creating game-changing plays on the backend for one of the CFP favorites.
Second Team Defense
- DL Bear Alexander, Oregon
- DL Clev Lubin, Louisville
- DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- DL Mikail Kamara, Indiana
- LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
- LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
- DB A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- DB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- DB Jontez Williams, Iowa State
First Team Specialists
K Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawai’i
The “Tokyo Toe” burst onto the scene in Week Zero and hasn’t left the spotlight in college football after it was revealed that he learned how to kick using YouTube videos. It’s paid off since he’s perfect on his kicks this year and has made 20 consecutive field goals for the Rainbow Warriors, including eight from beyond 40 yards.
P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky
When it comes to booting the ball away, nobody has been better than Maynard this season. He’s the only player in FBS to average over 50 yards per punt and has a nearly identical average on the road as he does at home.
KR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
One of the best return men out there, Wetjen plays a massive role with the Hawkeyes in helping set up the offense in good field position by averaging 33.7 yards per kick return.
PR Caullin Lacy, Louisville
You better not outkick the coverage because if Lacy has a seam, he’s going to take it for a big gain. He’s returned a pair of punts for touchdowns in just five games this year and is averaging a whopping 24.3 yards every time he’s got space to actually field the ball.
AP Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Only one other player in FBS has more than 350 yards receiving and at least 250 yards rushing, which the senior slotback easily clears with 485 through the air and 266 on the ground to go with his seven total touchdowns.
Second Team Specialists
- K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
- P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
- KR Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State
- PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina
- AP Hollywood Smothers, NC State
Pat Forde and Mike McDaniel contributed to the All-American selections.
