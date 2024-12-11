Sports World in Disbelief Over Bill Belichick's Move to North Carolina
Bill Belichick is going back to college.
Following days of speculation, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news that Belichick would become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Reactions came in swiftly and they ranged from humours to utterly shocked.
Belichick spent 24 years as the head coach of the New England Patriots before being parting ways with the organization following the 2023 season. During his time with the franchise, he became the most successful coach in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls and nine AFC titles. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times.
He began his coaching career as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975 and has never coached at the college level. It will be fascinating to see how the 72-year-old deals with the changing landscape of the college game.
The Tar Heels went 6-6 this season and head coach Mack Brown was let go with Freddie Kitchens schedule to coach the team's matchup against UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston.