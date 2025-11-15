SI

State Trooper at Texas A&M Game Has Awkward Confrontation With South Carolina Player

What happened here?

Tyler Lauletta

A state trooper walks into South Carolina players in the tunnel during a game at Texas A&M.
It’s hard to imagine how the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina could have gone any worse for No. 3 Texas A&M.

After entering the game as 17.5-point favorites, the Aggies faced a 30–3 deficit at halftime after a disastrous first half that included multiple turnovers and letting up several big plays on defense.

Things got even more embarrassing when cameras caught a state trooper who bumped into two Gamecocks players in the tunnel after a score and awkwardly appeared to confront them as they made their way back to their teammates.

Fans online were confused by the interaction.

Even LeBron James felt compelled to weigh in on the matter.

Shortly after video of the interaction began making the rounds online, Texas A&M Police put out a statement saying the trooper had been relieved of his assignment.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

