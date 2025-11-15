State Trooper at Texas A&M Game Has Awkward Confrontation With South Carolina Player
It’s hard to imagine how the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina could have gone any worse for No. 3 Texas A&M.
After entering the game as 17.5-point favorites, the Aggies faced a 30–3 deficit at halftime after a disastrous first half that included multiple turnovers and letting up several big plays on defense.
Things got even more embarrassing when cameras caught a state trooper who bumped into two Gamecocks players in the tunnel after a score and awkwardly appeared to confront them as they made their way back to their teammates.
Fans online were confused by the interaction.
Even LeBron James felt compelled to weigh in on the matter.
Shortly after video of the interaction began making the rounds online, Texas A&M Police put out a statement saying the trooper had been relieved of his assignment.
