Texas A&M Dismisses Trooper From Game After Apparent Incident With South Carolina Players
Texas A&M embarked on a highly entertaining voyage against South Carolina Saturday, going down 30–3 before scoring 28 unanswered points to take the lead.
The Aggies’ journey, however, was marred by a bizarre incident late in the second quarter. After Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor hauled in a 60-yard touchdown, a Texas A&M security trooper appeared to lightly elbow two players in a tunnel while jawing at Harbor.
According to the home university's social channels, Texas A&M responded by removing the trooper from his post.
“We are aware of the incident in the [northeast] tunnel involving a [Department of Public Safety] trooper,” the department wrote. “He has been relieved of his game day assignment.”
The Aggies, one of this college football season’s biggest surprises, are attempting to go to 10–0 with a potential College Football Playoff berth on the horizon.
This trooper, however, will not be around to see the ending of this one.
