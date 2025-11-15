SI

Texas A&M Dismisses Trooper From Game After Apparent Incident With South Carolina Players

Patrick Andres

Texas A&M's comeback attempt against South Carolina was marred by a bizarre incident.
Texas A&M embarked on a highly entertaining voyage against South Carolina Saturday, going down 30–3 before scoring 28 unanswered points to take the lead.

The Aggies’ journey, however, was marred by a bizarre incident late in the second quarter. After Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor hauled in a 60-yard touchdown, a Texas A&M security trooper appeared to lightly elbow two players in a tunnel while jawing at Harbor.

According to the home university's social channels, Texas A&M responded by removing the trooper from his post.

“We are aware of the incident in the [northeast] tunnel involving a [Department of Public Safety] trooper,” the department wrote. “He has been relieved of his game day assignment.”

The Aggies, one of this college football season’s biggest surprises, are attempting to go to 10–0 with a potential College Football Playoff berth on the horizon.

This trooper, however, will not be around to see the ending of this one.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

