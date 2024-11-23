Steelers' Justin Fields to Be 'College GameDay' Guest Picker Ahead of Ohio State-Indiana
Justin Fields is spending his bye weekend on the road.
After his Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-19 on Thursday night, the backup quarterback is headed cross-state to Columbus for his Ohio State Buckeyes' Saturday afternoon matchup against the 10-0 Indiana Hoosiers.
Prior to the 12:00 p.m. EST kickoff, Columbus will play host to ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. As is tradition, they'll have a celebrity guest picker join Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on the dais. This week, said picker will be Fields.
Fields spent 2019 and '20 as Ohio State's starting quarterback after transferring from the University of Georgia. Over those two seasons, he went 20-2 as a starter while throwing 67 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He took the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff twice and advanced to the national championship once—a 52-24 loss to Alabama. Fields was a Heisman finalist in 2019.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Fields spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Steelers this offseason. He started the first six games of 2024, going 4-2 before being benched for a healthy Russell Wilson.