Steve Sarkisian Interest Growing Among NFL Teams for Head-Coaching Jobs
Steve Sarkisian may soon be getting calls from NFL teams.
Over the weekend, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter claimed he expected Texas's head coach to receive inquiries from NFL teams about their vacant head coaching positions. He followed up on that report on Thursday.
While on Get Up, Schefter said there will be teams interested in Sarkisian and that could increase if the Longhorns were to win the College Football Playoff.
"Well, I think there are a couple of teams that have some interest in speaking with Sark after the season ends," Schefter said. "So, if Texas were to lose this week, then that would free him up to go do that if that’s what he wanted. And, if they win and go on and somehow find a way to win the national championship, I would think there might be even more teams that would be interested in talking."
Sarkisian has coached at the NFL level before. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, then the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017 until '18. He took over as the head coach at Texas in 2021 and has turned around a struggling program. He holds an overall record of 38-16 in his four seasons in Austin, but went 12-2 and reached the CFP in 2023 and is 13-2 this season. He has the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, where they will battle Ohio State Friday for a spot in the national championship.
The BYU product is a name to watch for NFL jobs over the next few weeks.