Steve Sarkisian Shoots Down Texas' Massive Rumored NIL Roster Cost
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian refuted reports that the team is spending up to $35 to $40 million on its roster this year. Earlier this offseason, the report garnered attention across the internet, but Sarkisian clarified that his team has not spent that much on their roster.
“What's frustrating on that was it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting," Sarkisian said on College Sports on SiriusXM. "One anonymous source said that's what our roster was. I wish I had 40 million on our roster, we’d probably be a little bit better team than we are. The idea to think that a lot of other schools aren't spending money to get players. It's the state of college football right now. It is what it is. We're fortunate, don't get me wrong. We've got great support."
"What's crazy about this day and age," Sarkisian continued. "One guy writes an article from an anonymous source that says that's what are roster is, everybody ran with it. And I'm talking real publications ran with it. ... Nobody asked me one question."
Sarkisian did express gratitude for the support and success the team has had, but made it clear that they are not spending that much on their players.
The Longhorns will return to play on Aug. 30, when they begin the 2025 season against Ohio State.